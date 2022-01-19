JKIA

Passengers at the international arrivals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on November 29, 2021.
 

| Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Brace for long processing times, JKIA travellers told

By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya Airports Authority says plans are underway to decongest Terminal 1A at the JKIA.
  • Terminals 1B and 1C are being refurbished and are expected to return to service in April.


The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has warned travellers using Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to expect longer processing times and passenger queues.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.