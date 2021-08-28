Covid test
How fake Covid-free certificates are sold in Nairobi backstreets

By  Anita Chepkoech

What you need to know:

  • ‘Nation’ buys one such certificate bearing the name of a popular city hospital at Sh2,500.
  • Long distance drivers and travellers to neighbouring countries biggest customers.

Nairobi’s River Road, famed for proliferation of all manner of contraband products, is now the home of fake Covid-19-free certificates, Saturday Nation has established.

