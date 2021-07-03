I'll vie for presidency in 2022 election, says Speaker Justin Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi

Religious leaders pray for National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi at his Kanyuambora rural home in Embu County on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Muturi, who was recently crowned spokesperson of the Gikuyu, Embu and Meru Association (Gema), did not specify the political party under which he will vie.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Saturday declared his interest in vying for the presidency in the 2022 General Election.

