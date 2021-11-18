court gave cuffs

The Bill by Moiben MP Silas Tiren targets managers, chief executive officers and directors of public institutions. 

Graft convicts to be permanently barred from public office in new Bill

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

Any state or public officer convicted of corruption or economic crimes will be permanently barred from vying for political seats or holding public office if a Bill currently before Parliament becomes law. 

