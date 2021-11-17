Dual citizens locked out of KDF recruitment

Kenyans with dual citizenship will be locked out of an ongoing Kenya Defence Forces recruitment.

This was announced by Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla during the launch of the nationwide exercise at the Defence Headquarters yesterday.

The exercise aims at enrolling fit Kenyans into the military to work as general service officer cadets, specialist cadets, general duty recruits, tradesmen and women as well as defence forces constabularies (retired military and National Youth Service officers).

Before the 2010 Constitution came into effect, the law did not allow for dual nationality and anyone seeking to become a Kenyan citizen had to renounce their previous citizenship.

This year, however, the government conducted a two-month Rapid Response Initiative to enable more than 25,000 people who were affected by the change in law to regain their old status in line with the current constitution, which allows dual citizenship.

Besides being barred from joining the military, Kenyans with dual citizenship will still not be free to enjoy the full benefits of being Kenyan citizens.

Dual citizens

A bill tabled in Parliament mid this year seeks to bar dual citizens from appointment as high commissioners, ambassadors as well as diplomatic and consular representatives.

Persons found to have been engaging in drugs and substance abuse, those with medical conditions, those with past criminal records, those that fake their academic credentials and those that attempt to bribe their way into the military will also not be considered in the ongoing KDF recruitment.

“We have a problem of recruits with excellent qualifications testing positive for hard drugs. The youth must be informed that this is not the way to go…If you are left out for one reason or another, try again next time,” said Lt Gen Ogolla.

"Should anyone give a bribe during this exercise, they will have themselves to blame,” he added.

The exercise will be monitored by a multi-agency team of senior KDF officials, National Intelligence Service, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and local police officers.

Two people were yesterday arrested in Homa Bay for masquerading as KDF officers and soliciting for money from the youth.

This came as 21 service personnel underwent the court-martial process over past claims of recruitment malpractices.

Admission letter

To guard against malpractices, the KDF announced that no admission letter would be issued outside the designated 327 recruitment centres.

The military hopes to gradually increase the number of female recruits to between 18-20 per cent this year, up from 17 per cent in January this year and 15 per cent in 2015.

“As with all our previous physical exercises, candidates will be required to undergo rigorous physical exercises as well as medical tests,” said Lt Gen Ogolla.

KDF further urged those who will show up at the various recruitment centres to operate within the Ministry of Health’s guidelines on prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those who are yet to be vaccinated will not be discriminated against, as opportunities will be provided for them to get the Covid-19 jab after successful recruitment.

The recruitment, which is expected to run up to November 26, will be taking place between 8am and 6pm on weekdays at the designated centres.