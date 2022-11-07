Give us 100 days in office to review your pay, DP Gachagua tells officers

The government will in the next two weeks set up a task force to review the terms of service of security officers with a view to addressing their remuneration and conditions of work.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua yesterday announced that President William Ruto was committed to his promise of improving the working condition of the security personnel, noting that it will be accomplished in Kenya Kwanza government's 100 days in office.

"In the next two weeks President William Ruto will unveil a task force to review your (officers) terms of service and condition and that task force will follow the bottom up approach."

"It will start listening to the constables, corporals, sergeants, senior sergeants, Inspectors all the way to the Inspector General of Police," Mr Gachagua announced during the National joint thanksgiving Service for Uniformed Disciplined Services at the Holy Family Minor Basilica, Nairobi.

He said the task force to be unveiled by the Head of State in a fought night will also listen to the views of officers from the Prisons service and all other disciplined services in the Country.

"Once we are through listening to the officers, you must allow us also to listen to the people of Kenya because they also have certain things they want you to do differently," the DP who was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and other senior security officers said.

He said they were looking forward to having recommendations "that are good for our officers to uphold their dignity, pay them well, give them decent accommodation and allow them to work professionally."

He said the government shall also ensure that the security officers follow the recommendations given by the people of Kenya.

"The people of Kenya are the tax payers and have got a say," he said.

Mr Gachagua pointed out that the task force shall move across the counties to listen to officers' views.

"We look forward to have good recommendations to ensure we pay you well, look at your allowances, insurance, risk allowance and all aspects that have been disturbing our officers," the DP said.

Independent investigations

He also took a swipe at Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga over his calls for an independent investigations authority to probe extra judicial executions in the Country.

Mr Odinga had challenged President Ruto's administration to expedite independent investigations into the past executions including the killing of former ICT manager at IEBC Mr Chris Msando and business man Jacob Juma among other ICC witnesses.

Yesterday, Mr Gachagua insisted that the security officers in the country were professional enough to investigate cases of extra judicial killings and that they do not need foreigners to help them.

"We are proud of our officers across the country and that is why we were getting insulted when a leader was saying that we need to invite the Scotland Yard here to come and do investigations."

"We have professional officers who have the capacity and capability to work here in this country," Mr Gachagua said.

He went on: "But if we get stuck along the way and need help from foreigners, we shall say so (by) ourselves."

"I don't think there is any outsider who can advise us on our capacity and ability to do our work."

During the Mass presided over by Metropolitan Arch Bishop Rev. Philip Anyolo, Mr Gachagua urged the security officers to avail themselves to the task force and give their views on how well they want the unit to be run.

Prof Kindiki assured the security personnel of government support.

"The government will support you to improve your environment of work, boost your morale as you take care of us. We will also take care of you and your families," the CS said.

He went on: "We have to deal with the 1 percent among us who make life difficult for the 99 percent in terms of safety and security."

"We shall implement directives by President and we will not rest until our mandate is fulfilled," the CS added.

Rev Anyolo underscored the need for unity in the Country.

"Let's foster unity and trust in God to the discipline of your allegiance. Do your work faithfully and do not fear, be steadfast in God and He will win battles for you," said the cleric.