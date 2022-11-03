DP Gachagua pleads with counties to lift cess for transit relief food

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked counties to consider lifting cess fees for movement of agricultural products from where there's a surplus to areas where there's a deficit resulting in drought.

Speaking during the official opening of the Mombasa International show at the Mkomani on Thursday, Mr Gachagua said this would help in the supply of relief food to areas affected by drought.

“I appeal to all the county governments through the Council of Governors, to moot a coordinated plan to supply food from the surplus 11 producing counties to the affected regions. I also appeal to them to consider lifting the cess for food on transit to the affected zones,” the DP said.

Mr Gachagua also warned the government will take firm action against anyone who misappropriated the relief food and other resources.

He committed that the national government in collaboration with counties and other partners will intervene in the drought situation to help save lives and livelihoods.

“As you are aware, Kenya and indeed the Horn of Africa, are facing an extraordinary food and nutritional situation due to prolonged drought. As we speak, over 4.35 million Kenyans are in need of food and water. We have lost over 2.5 million livestock.

“It is absurd we are discussing food insecurity in the 21st century. But as the government, we will see a different Kenya in the next few days,” he said.

The DP lauded efforts made by the Kenya Private Sector Association (KEPSA), the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), the Kenya Red Cross Society, development partners and international humanitarian agencies for their key role in the distribution of relief food.