Gachagua rattles clergy, women after call to donate police uniform

Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua yesterday June 11 said the Kenya Kwanza government would donate police uniforms to the Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA).

The utterances immediately attracted criticism from the clergy, terming them as an insult to the Church and Kenyan women.

Addressing a Kenya Kwanza Economic Forum in Nyandarua county, Mr Gachagua said the police uniform belongs to the PCEA Women Guild, insisting it must be replaced.

“That uniform brought by Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i belongs to the PCEA Women Guild. We can’t allow our police officers to be demeaned by having such uniform. It is an insult,” he said.

“Matiang’i and (Interior Principal Secretary Karanja) Kibicho have abused and misused our police and county commissioners for long. Those clothes will be donated to the Church.”

The Mathira MP said he has received calls from police officers complaining about the uniform and from county commissioners saying Mr Kibicho mistreats them.

He asked the chiefs, assistant chiefs and other officers in the Interior Ministry to defy directives from Dr Matiang’i and Dr Kibicho.

“You do not have to follow their orders. There are about 67 days to the elections. If they dismiss you, the Kenya Kwanza government will reabsorb you. Just listen to them but remain in the United Democratic Alliance. That is where your future and that of the police and entire civil service belongs,” Mr Gachagua said.

Religious leaders in Nyandarua condemned the utterances.

“Mr Gachagua should respect the Church and stop being reckless,” Archbishop Josam Kariuki said.