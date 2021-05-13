DP William Ruto-linked UDA mounts aggressive recruitment drive in South Rift

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party associated with Deputy President William Ruto has intensified grassroots campaigns to recruit members in the South Rift region ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The party seeks to raid Jubilee strongholds in the vast and voter-rich region that encompasses Bomet, Kericho and Narok counties.

The party's move comes in the backdrop of support that the UDA has received from affiliate parties such as Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), whose party leader is former Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the leadership of former Member of Parliament Omingo Magara.

Mr Rutto and Mr Magara have rallied their troops to back Dr Ruto for the presidency amidst a major fallout with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“There is a need for us to build alliances bringing together political parties, politicians and voters into the hustler team ahead of the next General Election. This is a team that will surely deliver the Presidency and save the country from the economic mess presided over by the Jubilee administration,” said Mr Magara in an interview.

Mr Rutto led CCM party leaders – Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo, his Chepalungu counterpart Gideon Koskei and 22 MCAs led by Bomet Minority Leader Andrew Maritim – in declaring their support for Dr Ruto earlier this year, in what changed the political matrix of the region.

“We are here to declare our support for your presidential candidate in the 2022 poll,” said Mr Rutto at a rally attended by the DP in Ndanai, Sotik Constituency.

Ms Beatrice Kones, the Bomet East MP, said there was need to popularise the party at the grassroots level ahead of 2022.

“We cannot sit back and assume that it is automatic for the region’s residents to back the Deputy President...We live in a multiparty democracy with our competitors eyeing the South Rift for presidential, parliamentary and civic votes,” she said.

Dr Ruto and his allies have given the clearest indication that they are ready to quit Jubilee after months of being sidelined in running the party’s affairs, along with threats of disciplinary action and expulsion.

Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura was kicked out of the party this week after openly associating with UDA, and has been replaced with former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore to represent people living with disability.