Veronica Maina
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Ruto-linked UDA maps country into six regions

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will next week begin nationwide meetings with 2022 General Election hopefuls.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.