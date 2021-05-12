Why Isaac Mwaura lost his Senate seat

Isaac Mwaura

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura when he appeared before the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee in February. His seat was officially declared vacant on May 11, 2021 by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At a rally in Msambweni constituency last December, Mr Mwaura caused a stir.
  • He not only gatecrashed the party, he also delivered a stinging rebuke of the President.

Had nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura stayed in the hotel at the coast where he was on Christmas holiday last December, perhaps he would not have lost his Senate seat yesterday.

