Ruto breaks down during prayer service

Deputy President William Ruto got emotional and wept during a joint prayer service on Tuesday at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

In a short video clip shared on social media, the DP is seen shedding tears with his eyes tightly closed. At one point he buries his face in his palms.

In the background, other congregants are heard singing a worship song. Also captured in the video is Ruto’s wife Rachel, who is seen singing along beside the DP.

The prayer service, which was led by Bishop Mark Kariuki of Deliverance Church International, was also attended by other leaders of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

This is not the first time that the DP has been seen shedding tears in public.

After the 2013 general election and he and Uhuru Kenyatta were declared deputy president-elect and president-elect respectively, the DP was captured on video wailing during a church function.

During today’s service, the DP asked Kenyans to come out in large numbers and vote for the right leaders.

“If you don’t show up to vote, you should not complain when wrong people are elected. This election is more of a spiritual battle than a political battle, and that is why we have all manner of things that are going on today,” Ruto said.

He also called for peace across the country during the electioneering period.

“We believe in a united country and we want peace for our nation. I want to ask Kenyans from all walks of life, from both sides of the political divide to be peaceful so that we can work together as Kenyans and know that after the election, God’s will shall prevail and we will walk together as a united nation,” Ruto said.

The prayers came six days to the 2022 General Election, with Ruto and Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition as the frontrunners in the presidential race.

The other two candidates are Prof George Wajackoya (Roots Party) and David Waihiga Mwaure (Agano Party).

Having fallen out with Dr Ruto, President Kenyatta has anointed Mr Odinga as his preferred successor.

With the polls date drawing nearer, President Kenyatta and his deputy have been trading insults in public.