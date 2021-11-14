Don’t ‘force’ presidential candidates on Kenyans, says Musalia Mudavadi

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi on Sunday said Kenyans should be allowed to elect their preferred presidential candidates in 2022 polls.

Mr Mudavadi, who spoke during a Sunday service at Friends Church International (FCI) - Quakers in Nairobi, said Kenya was a democracy hence the people should not be intimidated to elect particular individuals.

In an attack that appeared to be directed at President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been making attempts to rally the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals behind ODM leader Raila Odinga, the ANC leader said Kenyans should be allowed to democratically elect their leaders.

“Let us not try to intimidate anybody when it comes to electing their leaders. Whether it’s MCA, governor, MP, senator, woman leader or even president, let Kenyans have a free opportunity to make that decision,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He went on: “That is where the foundation of this country will be right, that’s how we will build our foundation on a rock and not a sinking sand.”

The ANC leader, who did not mention whoever was rallying some leaders behind a particular candidate, only stated that Kenyans were wise enough to know what’s happening.

OKA consists of Mr Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

Mr Mudavadi said Kenyans have a right to elect servant leaders as the country was not looking for a king.

“What we want is servant leadership at all levels. We are not looking for Kings. Our constitution does not allow for Kingdoms. Please spare us of some trivialities,” the ANC leader said.

He launched a scathing attack on Mr Odinga’s social welfare plan where he seeks to pay poor families at least Sh6,000 monthly stipend.

Mr Odinga plans to spend at least Sh12 billion every month in his grand social welfare state system plan if he takes over the country’s leadership next year. But Mr Mudavadi said his vision is untenable.

“People are promising things that are impossible. How are you going to fund all these welfare programmes that people are putting on the table? There is no government that has got its own money. Any government must get its money through taxation and borrowing.”

“So if you say you are going to have a welfare program where you give free money to people, where is that money going to come from? Petrol taxes are going higher because the government is looking for money to pay their debts. People are lying in this Country that I’m left wondering if I have been at the Treasury I know what I’m talking about,” Mr Mudavadi added.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula said the country’s economy had deteriorated and turned into a ‘Fuliza economy’ characterised by huge debts.

“If Kenyans want a Kibaki moment with a stable economy, Musalia Mudavadi is the answer,” Mr Savula said.