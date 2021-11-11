DP Ruto calls OKA principals 'jokers', says Raila is only formidable opponent

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed all One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals as ‘jokers running village parties,’ noting that it is only ODM leader Raila Odinga that he recognises as a formidable opponent for 2022.

The DP, who appeared tactically guarded on his remarks about Mr Odinga during his Nyanza visit, tore into OKA's Gideon Moi (Kanu), Mr Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress Party), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya) and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, one by one, saying they lack national appeal and the capacity to contest the presidency.

“Some people are comfortable running village parties yet they want to pretend and pose as national leaders. This is a huge contradiction. You can’t talk about the unity of this nation while running such village parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said he has a lot of respect for his political archrival, Mr Odinga, who has been able to hold the ODM party together.

"I have a measured respect for Tinga because at least he tries to keep a national party despite age catching up with him. But these other characters are just jokers running a party for 15 years and getting smaller by the day yet still posing as party leader," he said.

He was speaking at a meeting with over 250 UDA coordinators from Siaya and Kisumu counties at Ciala Resort on Tuesday night.

At the meeting, he avoided hitting out at the ODM chief, instead showering him with praise in a move to woo supporters from Mr Odinga’s Nyanza stronghold.

He used the occasion to commend the UDA coordinators for their hard work in registering members and drumming up support for him and his outfit in a region that is predominantly ODM.