DP Ruto calls OKA principals 'jokers', says Raila is only formidable opponent

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto joins residents in a dance during a meeting at the  Suzanna Owiyo Art Centre in Kisumu on November 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed all One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals as ‘jokers running village parties,’ noting that it is only ODM leader Raila Odinga that he recognises as a formidable opponent for 2022.

