Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua hits out at Uhuru in maiden speech

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta''s administration for intimidating them over the last five years, promising Kenyans that the incoming administration will tolerate criticism.

Speaking during the inauguration of President William Ruto as the fifth President, Mr Gachagua said the country was now free, promising they will guide the country without going after their opponents and critics.

“Today, I want to tell the people of Kenya that you are finally free. Public servants and all people of Kenya you don't have to fear talking through WhatsApp for fear of being recorded,” he said.

He added: “I want to give a word on behalf of our President, that you are free to criticise his government without fear of reprisal.”

Mr Gachagua also promised to be loyal to Dr Ruto, adding that “he will serve with loyalty and dedication.”

“I am behind you. We shall be available and will try to keep up with the pace. I am stepping into shoes that are almost impossible to fill. We will fix this economy and create a good working environment where Kenyans can work and businessmen are not harassed by KRA,” he said.