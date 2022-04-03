Cornel Rasanga backs Nicholas Kut for Alego Usonga parliamentary seat

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has now backed his former employee in the County Public Service Board (CPSB) for the post of Alego Usonga parliamentary seat.

The county chief, who withdrew from the race after publicly declaring his interest, termed Dr Nicholas Kut Ochogo as the best candidate to steer the constituency after years of failed leadership.

The governor, while presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony of Boro modern market on Saturday, blamed the incumbent, Samuel Atandi, for failing the residents of Alego Usonga.

“I call on you to be careful who you put in office this time round. Dr Ochogo who worked as a member of CPSB has shown the capacity to drive the constituency forward,” he said.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi and Nicholas Kut who is eyeing the seat. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

While pulling out of the contest early this year, Governor Rasanga said he decided to focus on national politics and help Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga with his presidential campaigns at the national level.

The county boss has changed tune on his backing of former Alego Usonga MP Omondi Muluan who served from 2013 to 2017 on a Wiper ticket.

Mr Ochogo is expected to face off with Nominated MP Jackline Oduol and Mr Atandi in the party primaries scheduled for April 13.

Mr Rasanga also promised to campaign for James Orengo to succeed him, Dr Oburu Oginga for senator and David Ragen for Central Alego Member of County Assembly.

“You gave me someone who was not helping me and instead made my work very difficult. He instead chose to fight me through the media by being a regular visitor in local radio stations,” he said.