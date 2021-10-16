Siaya leaders back Cornel Rasanga’s rival Samuel Atandi for Alego Usonga seat

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga's bid to contest for Alego Usonga parliamentary seat in 2022 has been jolted after Senator James Orengo expressed his support for his rival Mr Samuel Atandi.

Mr Orengo, while supporting the Alego Usonga MP, said he has demonstrated good leadership qualities that has enabled him to be appointed in critical positions in Parliament.

The announcement comes as a big blow to Mr Rasanga who recently declared that he will back Senator Orengo's bid to succeed him when his second and final term expires next year.

But the Senate Minority leader reiterated that he will not be swayed to abandon Mr Atandi who, he argued, has a good chance to address the challenges and interest of the ODM party.

"It is through his hard work and commitment that he was chosen to be a member of the Budget committee," he said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo also dismissed plans by Governor Rasanga to contest for the MP position, saying it is unfair to target the lower seat after being at the helm of the county office.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo said it is against the principles of the party to conduct direct nominations and the people should be allowed to decide on who should represent them in various elective positions.

"We do not need to be taken to the dark days where people are given the party tickets through the backdoor," he said during a fundraising event held at Agoro Oyombe Primary School in Alego Usonga Sub County Saturday.

Mr Rasanga, while defending ODM against accusations of favouritism, said Mr Orengo is his preferred successor.

“Raila had my shoe laces, but now he has released them to me and I will be giving them to James Orengo. While Mr Odinga is up there, we have to organise ourselves down here to avoid wrangling in Mr Odinga’s backyard,” said the county boss on Thursday.

But Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said he is not interested to join any kind of line-up and is concentrating his effort in campaigning for ODM leader Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

"I will only join a line-up after being nominated by the party for re-election as Ugunja MP to ensure that the orange party gets strong representation both at the county and national leadership positions," he said during the official handing over of Ugunja National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Meanwhile, the leaders urged Siaya residents to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration to strengthen Mr Odinga's chances of being the fifth President of Kenya.

Mr Orengo and Mr Wandayi expressed their confidence in the composition of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.