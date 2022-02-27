ODM censures Alego-Usonga MP Sam Atandi for ‘abandoning’ party

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has censured Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi over claims of abandoning the party at the sub branch level to concentrate on national politics.

Alego Usonga constituency ODM Secretary Mr Paul Waringa said Mr Atandi has not been working in harmony with the constituency office in terms of strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

“The MP has been away, flying choppers and is mostly in Homa Bay and Migori Counties. He has never visited ODM office here and does not support the party in any way including during the voter mobilisation exercise. He is a lone ranger,” Mr Waringa told Nation.Africa.

The official pointed out that whereas various parliamentary aspirants have been working cordially with the party leadership at the grassroots to strengthen the outfit, Mr Atandi has chosen to stay away.

“Most aspirants have helped us in recruitment drive and during the enhanced voter registration process helped in the voter mobilization exercise. He has abandoned the party,” the official added.

Allegations

When reached for comment on Sunday, Mr Atandi did not respond to the allegations levelled against him.

However, Alego Usonga Constituency Treasurer Mr Opiyo Opany defended the MP, saying during the ODM National Delegates Convention (NDC) in Nairobi on Saturday, he gave an assurance to work with the team at the Constituency level.

“We have met him. After the NDC he hosted us in Nairobi and assured us of full support. He has not wronged us in any way,” said Mr Opany.

Stiff challenge

Mr Atandi is facing a stiff challenge from University don Dr Nicholas Kut, which seems to have divided the party at the local level.

Mr Waringa said they have exhibited neutrality but welcomes all ODM members on board.

“We are neutral and serve all party members equally. Any panic from the MP only means he is not working well with the party,” Mr Waringa stated.

Mr Atandi has fallen out with many local leaders and major clans of Kakan and Karuoth which catapulted him to victory and the entry of Dr Kut from the populous Kakan clan could spell doom form his re-election.

The MP has been accused of highhandedness and being temperamental, following many assault cases pending with the police in Siaya.

Arrested

Last year, he was arrested after armed youth in his company attacked and injured South-East Alego chief Ogutu Onjala.

In 2019, he was also on the police radar after attacking a Ministry of Education official, Ms Modester Anyuor while in 2018, a nominated Siaya MCA Winnie Otieno accused him of hiring goons to attack her, claims the legislator denied.

Immediate former Alego Usonga MP Omondi Muluan who is also eying the said in the August election accused Mr Atandi of being a ‘militant.’

“Alego Usonga residents did not vote for a militant who takes any slight opportunity to attack the people who elected him in office,” Mr Muluan says.

Mr Atandi has however, insisted, during his campaigns that he has what it takes to win his seat back.

But Mr John Ogeya, a voter in the Constituency argues that time had caught up with the legislator, and he can no longer “correct his past mistakes.”

“The MP has been fighting old politicians, former councilors and party officials and has fallen out with nearly everybody and all the major clans of Kakan and Karuoth and thus has very slim chance of re-election,” said Mr Ogeya.