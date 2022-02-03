I'm not Governor Rasanga's project in Alego Usonga, says Nicholas Kut

University of Nairobi don Nicholas Kut has dismissed claims that he is Siaya Governor Cornell Rasanga’s project in his bid to contest for Alego Usonga parliamentary seat.

While reiterating that he is his own man, the scholar accused his rivals of attempting to malign his name by implying that he has no ability to transform the constituency, which he said, is “choking from maladministration.”

“As a person who has successfully served in the public sector, I have all it takes to take Alego Usonga forward in order for it to realise its full potential,” Dr Kut said.

Dr Kut, however, welcomed the support of the incumbent county chief saying his backing demonstrates the kind of confidence he has in his leadership skills and what he can do for the constituency.

“Even though the governor has not officially expressed to me that he will back my candidature, I have no qualms if he decides to do so,” he said.

Transform lives

He challenged his competitors to tell the residents what they can do to transform their lives instead of always branding him a project of the county.

“This is malicious. You cannot go around calling me a project while my competitors have failed the residents when they were given opportunities to serve,” Dr Kut said.

He is set to face incumbent MP Samuel Atandi and former area MP Omondi Muluan who have launched a series of campaigns to win the hearts of the voters.

Mr Atandi has expressed confidence of breaking the jinx of being a one-term MP since the introduction of multiparty politics in 1992.

But Mr Muluan, who served between 2013 and 2017, has accused the incumbent of failing the residents by presiding over skewed implementation of projects in Alego Usonga.

Democratic rights

“Everyone has a right to benefit from the National- Government Constituency Development Fund kitty irrespective of where they voted. It is unfortunate to victimise people for exercising their democratic rights as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

Dr Kut, who is joining elective politics for the first time, has however expressed confidence of trouncing the two.

He says he is focused to deliver on economic empowerment, rural electrification, security, good road network, nurturing of talents and ensuring equity and equality in resource distribution.