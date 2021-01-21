Police hunt for MP Samuel Atandi after assault on chief

Siaya County Police Commander Michael Ole Tialal has ordered the arrest of Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi for allegedly inciting youths to attack a chief on Wednesday evening.

South East Alego chief Joseph Ogutu Ojala is admitted to Siaya Medical Centre with serious injuries.

The administrator told police that the lawmaker arrived at his homestead with about 15 young men and demanded that he accompanies the group to a function Mr Atandi was required to address.

The MP had accused the chief of hiring a group of youths to disrupt an event he was presiding over at Huna Primary School in Kogello.

The chief declined to accompany the youths following reports he could be harmed.

According to Mr Ojala, the lawmaker ordered the men to take him by force.

“The youth attacked and attempted to force me into the boot of their vehicle. I could not fit into the car because of my size. That is when they began hitting me with the handles of their pangas and other weapons, inflicting injuries to my chest,” the administrator said.

Mr Ojala added that the young men also took Sh30,000 that he had withdrawn from a bank hours earlier.

The commotion took place at the chief’s gate, attracting passers-by, neighbours and relatives.

Mr Cosmas Ongili, one of Mr Ojala’s relatives who lives with him, said the men attempted to force the chief into the boot of the vehicle.

He added that some were hitting him with blunt objects.

“The chief seized the opportunity to flee back to the house when the youth turned their attention on me,” Mr Ongili said.

“The pursued him but fled when neighbours and the crowd that was gathering began screaming.”

When the chief and his kin went to report the incident to police, they found Mr Atandi and the group recording a statement at the station.

“We asked the officers why the MP and his group could not be arrested. We then took the chief to hospital when he collapsed,” Mr Ongili said.

Mr Tialal said police do not have details of the incident but are looking for Mr Atandi.

Mr Ongili told police that some of the attackers are looking for him as he witnessed the assault on the chief.

Contacted, Mr Atandi denied involvement in the brutal incident.

“Like everybody else, I have seen the clips on social media. I’m not involved in the attack,” the lawmaker told the Nation by phone, adding that he is not on the run.

roudia@ke.nationmedia.com