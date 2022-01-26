Tough duel in Alego Usonga as varsity don Nicholas Kut seeks to edge out MP Atandi, Muluan

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, Nicholas Kut Ochogo and Omondi Muluan.

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The battle for the Orange Democratic Movement ticket in Alego Usonga has intensified following the entrance of a former Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya legislator who has defected to the Orange party.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.