Tough duel in Alego Usonga as varsity don Nicholas Kut seeks to edge out MP Atandi, Muluan

The battle for the Orange Democratic Movement ticket in Alego Usonga has intensified following the entrance of a former Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya legislator who has defected to the Orange party.

Mr Omondi Muluan's entry now brings to three the number of candidates who have declared interest in the parliamentary seat currently held by Mr Samuel Atandi.

While blaming Mr Atandi for presiding over skewed implementation of development projects and issuance of bursary, Mr Muluan promised to restore the glory of Alego Usonga, which he noted, has lagged behind.

“It is unfortunate to sideline the people you perceive did not vote for you. Everyone has a right to benefit from the Constituency Development Fund kitty, irrespective of where you vote,” he said while announcing his candidature earlier this week.

“Alego Usonga residents did not vote for a militant who takes any slight opportunity to attack the people who elected him in office,” added Mr Muluan.

The two will face University of Nairobi don Dr Nicholas Kut Ochogo who is making his first appearance in politics after having served as the chairperson of Siaya Public Service Board.

Grassroots campaigns

Dr Kut has already embarked on grassroots campaigns in the constituency as he hopes to turn the dominance of the duo who have the advantage of serving or having served in the electoral unit that has the highest number of registered voters in Siaya County.

He promised to turn around the fortunes of Alego Usonga from what he termed as poor performance of both Mr Atandi and Mr Muluan, whom he noted have failed to tap the huge potential of the constituency.

“The two have no moral authority to face the electorate since they cannot account for what they did while in office,” he said.

“Even before being elected, I have contributed in various initiatives, including building homes for the needy, paying school fees to bright but needy students and issued uniforms to various schools like Mulaha, Agage, Asere, Kowet, Yogo, Ndisi and Mugane primary schools,” he said.

Other than education, Dr Kut said he will focus on economic empowerment, rural electrification, security, good road network, nurturing of talents and ensuring equity and equality in resource distribution.