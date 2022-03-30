Why ODM has an uphill task to keep Siaya governor’s seat

A move by two contestants in the Siaya governor's race to join forces and decamp to the United Democratic Movement (UDM), a member of the Azimio la Umoja coalition, has thrown the race wide open.

This promises to give Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement ODM), the dominant party in the region, a run for its money.

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and former police spokesman Charles Owino moved to the little-known UDM party, with the latter citing frustrations from ODM party officials, who had allegedly tried to coerce him to step down in favour of a preferred candidate.

Until his defection, Mr Owino was considered the main challenger to Siaya Senator James Orengo for ODM’s ticket for Siaya governor. His departure will likely mean the ticket will go to Mr Orengo on a silver platter, leaving only one challenger, George Mugoye.

But the race will tighten, with the two forces of Mr Owino and Mr Gumbo combining to face Mr Orengo in the August elections.

"Our supporters want us on the ballot. Part of the reason for our departure is to ensure every vote is cast in Siaya," said Mr Owino, who will deputise Mr Gumbo in the polls.

Mr Orengo is yet to choose a running mate.

Cast doubt

On the other hand, the coming of UDM to Siaya may open doors for dissenting voices who have cast doubt on the transparency of ODM nominations.

ODM is walking a tight rope regarding which method to use in the April 14 primaries in Siaya to avert complaints from disgruntled aspirants.

The Siaya Senate seat, which has three aspirants eyeing the ODM ticket – East African Assembly member Oburu Oginga, JT Okinda and businessman Tony Yogo – may also present challenges on who should get the ticket.

Perceived favouritism

The aspirants have complained about perceived favouritism in the Orange party.

"The party leadership is messing up … it is sad that the national chairman, John Mbadi, openly supports Dr Oburu for the Senate seat yet other aspirants like us are in the race. Is there fairness in this party?" posed Mr Okinda, who has vowed to fight for the ODM ticket to the end.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng, who is also the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader, earlier said that his outfit would field candidates in all seats and is likely to join the camp that supports Mr Gumbo's gubernatorial candidacy.

"MDG as a party will support Nicholas Gumbo for the gubernatorial seat because he is capable of steering the county to the right direction. All of us know Mr Orengo is unable to bring any development as a governor,'' said Mr Ochieng at an earlier function in Ugenya.

The new UDM force is also likely to reap big from parliamentary aspirants in Siaya County. For instance, in Alego Usonga, where there are two frontrunners for the ODM ticket – Samwel Atandi (incumbent) and Dr Nicholas Ochogo – the loser may join the new wagon ahead of the August polls.

Mr David Opala, who is also eyeing the Alego Usonga seat, ditched ODM earlier this year to contest as an independent candidate.

Going independent

The scenario may be replicated in Gem constituency, where ODM is torn between Dr Jalang'o Midiwo (Mr Odinga’s cousin) and Elisha Odhiambo, who is defending his seat. The loser may decide to join the new force too.

Mr Orengo and ODM will have to work extra hard to convince residents to vote six-piece against the new force, whose membership will grow as the August polls draw closer.

"We must give our party leader an easy time. We cannot elect other parties other than the ODM, which is our house," said Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi when he campaigned for Mr Orengo in his constituency.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo had said the Azimio coalition was meant to bring others outside Nyanza to join ODM but Nyanza remains an ODM zone.