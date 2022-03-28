Siaya Muslim community backs JT Okinda for senate seat

Siaya Muslim community has backed JT Okinda in his quest to become the second Senator of Siaya County.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslim (Supkem), Siaya branch secretary Sheikh Ibrahim Haji, while reiterating their support said he is the only leader who has committed to address the challenges faced by the community.

“Out of all candidates who have expressed interest in the seat, it is only Mr Okinda who has sought our support ahead of the nominations scheduled for April 14,” he said.

Mr Haji said they will mobilise their members to vote for Mr Okinda who has expressed his commitment to tackle the myriad of issues facing the Muslim community.

Party primaries

“We are assuring Mr Okinda that we will rally behind him in the upcoming party primaries to be conducted ahead of the August 9 General Election,” he said after the meeting held in Siaya over the weekend.

“As Muslims, we have chosen him because he has promised to deliver on what he has pledged,” he said.

Mr Haji pointed out that the previous leadership had sidelined members of the minority Muslim community.

“It is unfortunate that the Muslims in Siaya have to transport bodies their dead relatives to Kisumu due to lack of a Muslim cemetery,” he said.

Siaya County Muslims Associations coordinator Musa Mboya, who spoke after the closed door meeting, called on Siaya residents not to be persuaded by religion or tribe but consider people who are able to work for them.

“We call on our leaders to live up to their promise and not abandon us at our hour of need,” he said.

Mr Okinda while assuring them that he will push for the county government to allocate them land to bury their kin equally added that they will be considered for employment opportunities.

Credible elections

“We are going to ensure equitable distribution of opportunities to ensure that our Muslim brothers also enjoy their rights as enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

He further appealed that ODM should not put partisan individuals in the county’s election board to ensure the delivery of free, fair and credible elections.

“We know that the current Governor Cornel Rasanga has already expressed his support for Dr Oburu Oginga who is also a candidate,” he said.