Raila censures Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi over low voter listing

Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has blamed squabbling among local leadership for low voter turnout in some of his strongholds.

He pointed out that most of his political backyard did not meet their full potential during the two phases of mass voter registration exercises organised by the electoral commission.

Speaking during the burial of Mr Sammy K’Aduol, the former manager of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga mausoleum and museum at Mur Malanga village in Alego Usonga on Saturday, the ODM leader blamed area MP Samuel Atandi over the poor voter listing in the constituency.

Despite having a potential of close to 200,000 voters, Mr Odinga noted as regrettable that the numbers fell way below the target.

More populated

“I have been telling you to be ready (for elections) by registering as voters and you don’t take it seriously.

"Now Atandi is saying Alego has registered 123,000 voters. Alego Usonga is more populated compared to Sakwa and Yimbo (Bondo constituency) and ought to have registered 200,000 voters. Shame on you,” Mr Odinga said.

The constituency has a total of 110,086 registered voters according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) data as at February 6, 2022.

Mr Atandi had earlier at the funeral claimed the constituency had registered 123,000 voters attracting criticism from Mr Odinga.

Huge potential

“Our people registered 123,000 people as voters. In 2017 we were 103,000. We will all vote for you Raila Amollo Odinga,” the MP said.

But Mr Odinga faulted the slow pace of registration in the constituency which he insisted has a huge potential, lamenting that local leaders had failed to conduct proper mobilisation exercise.

“I have been urging you to register and help me yet you are just slow. You are just looking for women left right and centre. It’s not a joke, it’s a battle we are heading to,” Mr Odinga said.

He went on: “Instead of spending a lot of time insulting each other here, my opponents were registering as voters yet we want to bring meaningful change to our people and end poverty and irrationality as well as free this country of disease.”

The ODM leader urged potential voters to take advantage of the continuous voter registration exercise to enrol before it’s closed by IEBC in preparation for the August 9 General Election.

Youth employment

“Continuous registration is still on so you can register as voters. We want to change this country for the better by ensuring youth employment, implementation of our social protection programs and enhancing better healthcare for our people,” added Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga’s protests over low voter registration in Alego Usonga came barely a month after ODM party accused area MP of abandoning the party at the sub branch level and only concentrating on national politics.

Alego Usonga constituency ODM Secretary Mr Paul Waringa said Mr Atandi has not been working in harmony with the constituency office in terms of strengthening the outfit at the grassroots level.

“The MP has been away, flying choppers and is mostly in Homa Bay and Migori Counties. He has never visited the ODM office here and does not support the party in any way including during the voter mobilization exercise. He is a lone ranger,” Mr Waringa told Nation.Africa last month.

The official pointed out that whereas various parliamentary aspirants had been working cordially with the party leadership at the grassroots to strengthen the outfit, Mr Atandi had chosen to stay away.

Mobilisation exercise

“Most aspirants have helped us in the recruitment drive and during the enhanced voter registration process helped in the voter mobilisation exercise. He has abandoned the party,” the official added.

Mr Atandi is facing a stiff challenge from University don Dr Nicholas Kut for the ODM ticket.

Mr Atandi has fallen out with many local leaders and major clans of Kakan and Karuoth which catapulted him to victory and the entry of Dr Kut from the populous Kakan clan could spell doom form his re-election.

The MP has been accused of highhandedness and being temperamental, following many assault cases pending with the police in Siaya.

Last year, he was arrested after armed youth in his company attacked and injured South-East Alego chief Ogutu Onjala.

In 2019, he was also on the police radar after attacking a Ministry of education official, Ms Modester Anyuor while in 2018, a nominated Siaya MCA Winnie Otieno accused him of hiring goons to attack her, claims the legislator denied.

Immediate former Alego Usonga MP Omondi Muluan is also eying the seat on a DAP-K ticket.

Mr John Ogeya, a voter in the Constituency argues that time had caught up with the legislator, and he can no longer “correct his past mistakes.”

“The MP has been fighting old politicians, former councilors and party officials and has fallen out with nearly everybody and all the major clans of Kakan and Karuoth and thus has a very slim chance of re-election,” said Mr Ogeya.