Bonchari campaigns: Governor Ongwae says police raid unacceptable

Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Friday condemned a police raid at his Maili Mbili residence on Thursday night, terming the action unacceptable.

Addressing the press on Friday, accompanied by politicians in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Mr Ongwae said police told him the raid took place because he was holding night campaign meetings for the Bonchari by-election.

Police say those holding such meetings are contravening guidelines for curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The Nation has established that politicians have been holding political gatherings, strategising on how to win the Bonchari seat, in total disregard of protocols set by the Health ministry.

The authorities defended their action at Governor Ongwae's home and said those who violate the law are dealt with legally.

According to the governor, however, officers stormed his house before the 10pm curfew and disrupted his dinner with friends who included Senator Sam Ongeri, Woman Representative Janet Ong'era and Migori's Peris Odhiambo.

The ODM leaders who accompanied Mr Ongwae to the press conference these three as well as ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen and National Treasurer Timothy Bosire.

Reading their statement, Mr Sifuna said: “At 8pm, armed police under the command of the Kisii divisional police commander (OCPD) raided Governor Ongwae’s residence as [he] was having tea with Senator Ongeri and Ms Ong’era. The governor, being a good host, invited the police boss to join in the tea session, [but he] declined.

“Asked what his mission was, the OCPD said he had been informed that an unlawful assembly was taking place at the governor’s residence, which they had come to disperse. The governor asked that, having ascertained there was no meeting, the police chief should withdraw his police contingent, but the latter insisted they would not leave until the two legislators left the governor’s residence.”

Harassment claims

Mr Sifuna further said that on Thursday, police wielding guns, truncheons and teargas stalked the campaign entourage led by Ms Ong’era and brutally dispersed at least four peaceful town hall meetings.

“When the MP and leaders accompanying her confronted the police officers to explain why they were unlawfully trying to disrupt a peaceful and lawful democratic process, they said they had instructions from their superiors to do so,” he said.

The ODM brigade claimed that the police efforts were meant to weaken their candidate, Pavel Oimeke, but vowed that they would not be intimidated.

On Wednesday, the UDA brigade led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome decried increased harassment by police, noting they were blocked by police while campaigning on Tuesday, tear-gassed and asked to stop their activities.

ODM's Pavel Oimeke decries use of excessive force by police

Addressing journalists at Magharibi Hotel in Kisii town, Ms Wahome said police were biased in dealing with politicians drumming up support for their candidates in Bonchari.

The Kandara MP was accompanied by MPs Florence Bore (Kericho woman rep), Liz Chelule (Nakuru woman rep), Jane Chebaibai (Elgeyo Marakwet woman rep), Beatrice Kones (Bomet Easy) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), and former assistant minister Omingo Magara.

“We have witnessed arbitrary arrests of our supporters …. the era of intimidation is long gone. National government administrators are campaigning openly for Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore. This is unfair,” said Mr Magara.

Matiang'i blamed

The ODM and UDA leaders directed their anger at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, alleging that he was interfering with campaigns.

But those leading the Jubilee campaigns, led by Ford Kenya deputy party leader and Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka, told off ODM and UDA over the claims, saying Dr Matiang’i’s name should not be dragged into politics.

“The CS is in Nairobi executing his mandate in government. Why are you people dragging his name here? We will not allow people to come here and insult our son. If they have sensed defeat, let them wait for Tuesday, when Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore will be announced,” said Mr Onyonka.

Mr Onyonka is leading the Jubilee campaigns in Bonchari under the One Kenya Alliance (OKA), which is drumming up support for Mr Opore, in what has been seen as efforts to strengthen its ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is Jubilee’s leader.

ODM youths call for peaceful and fair elections in Bonchari

Ford Kenya, Kanu, Wiper and Amani National Congress (ANC), which form OKA, have sent their troops to Bonchari to campaign for Mr Opore.

Mr Onyonka said he is coordinating the OKA campaigns in Bonchari and is working with grassroot leaders from Kisii from the parties that form the alliance.

“I am here representing my party leader, Moses Wetangula, who basically asked me to lead the campaigns here. We should never have brought more than one handshake candidate. It is unfortunate that we got divided in this,” Mr Onyonka said, in reference to Jubilee and ODM fielding candidates.

Members of OKA - Gideon Moi (Kanu), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) - said the move was aimed at reciprocating the support Jubilee gave in the by-elections in Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos.

Talks to have ODM withdraw its candidate in support of Mr Opore collapsed, leaving the two parties divided. The parties have, in the recent past, fielded one handshake contender.

New Democrats candidate Jonah Onkendi raises concern over voter bribery

“Sign of defeat”

Kisii County Police Commander Francis Kool said all those arrested in Bonchari were charged in court and that security officers were simply doing their work.

“The government does not have its candidate in the by-election as claimed by some politicians. We are fair to all and provide security, law and order, as our mandate entails,” said Mr Kool, adding that Covid-19 health protocols must be adhered to during campaigns.

Jubilee supporters told off UDA and ODM saying the politicians had sensed defeat and were reacting by raising all manner of allegations.

Addressing journalists at Suneka on Tuesday, the supporters led by Ian Simba and Maendeleo ya Wanawake’s Suneka branch chair Divinah Kerubo said the claims were unfounded and a sign of defeat.

They said people should stop propagating falsehoods aimed at winning the public’s sympathy and that Mr Opore is the strongest nominee in the by-election and will carry the day come May 18.

“ODM and UDA have sensed defeat. That is why they are raising all manner of complaints,” said Mr Simba.