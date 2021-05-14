Bonchari campaigns: Governor Ongwae says police raid unacceptable

Kisii Governor James Ongwae (centre) addresses the press on May 14, 2021, accompanied by leaders of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), on a police raid at his Maili Mbili residence the previous night.
 

Photo credit: Ruth Mbula | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • The ODM and UDA leaders directed their anger at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, alleging that he was interfering with campaigns.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae on Friday condemned a police raid at his Maili Mbili residence on Thursday night, terming the action unacceptable.

