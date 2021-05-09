Bonchari by-election: ODM, Jubilee lock horns over campaigns

Bonchari candidate Pavel Oimeke

Pavel Oimeke, the former director-general of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra), displays his ODM certificate for the Bonchari by-election at Chungwa House in Nairobi on March 19, 2021. 

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared 13 candidates, including Ms Teresa Bitutu of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have locked horns over campaigns for the Bonchari parliamentary by-election scheduled for May 18 over claims of use of State agencies in favour of the ruling party candidate.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. ODM, Jubilee lock horns over Bonchari campaigns

  2. Immigration officer Phillip Sitienei shot dead

  3. Covid in Kenya: Over 916,000 vaccinated so far

  4. 7 policemen shot dead in Nigeria

  5. British royal offers to sell access to Putin: report

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.