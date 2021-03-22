Zebedeo Opore to fly Jubilee Party flag in Bonchari by-election

Politician Zebedeo Opore

Politician Zebedeo Opore speaks after winning the Bonchari MP race in 2014, when he vied on a Ford People party ticket.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Ruth Mbula

Former Bonchari member of Parliament Zebedeo Opore will fly the Jubilee flag in the by-election set for May 18.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Nigeria's oil reform bill: What's at stake

  2. Media personality Lorna Irungu dies

  3. Zebedeo Opore to fly Jubilee flag in Bonchari

  4. Kenya records 1,130 new Covid-19 cases

  5. Matiang'i lifts Kapedo curfew

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.