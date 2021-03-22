Zebedeo Opore to fly Jubilee Party flag in Bonchari by-election

Former Bonchari member of Parliament Zebedeo Opore will fly the Jubilee flag in the by-election set for May 18.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe said Monday that the party has resolved to field a candidate for the contest.

"We will have Opore fight for the parliamentary seat on a Jubilee ticket," said Mr Murathe.

The Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) scheduled the by-election after the death of MP Oroo Oyioka of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

PDP, which is headed by Omingo Magara, said it will not field a candidate but will support the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Jubilee, ODM and UDA will square it out in the mini poll.

ODM’s candidate in the race is Pavel Omieke, the former director-general of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra).

"The fielding of candidates by ODM and Jubilee will not scuttle the handshake because none of the two parties held the seat. It is up for grabs," said Mr Murathe.

Ms Teresa Bitutu, who is Oyioka’s widow, will fly the UDA flag.

Other candidates in the race are Victor Omanwa of the Party of Economic Democracy, Charles Mogaka, Douglas Ogari and Onkendi Ondieki.