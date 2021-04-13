Tough test for ‘Handshake’ duo in Bonchari mini poll

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • The Bonchari parliamentary by-election is set to take place on May 18.
  • ODM and Jubilee have been fielding joint candidates to counter Ruto’s Tangatanga group.

In what is turning out to be a test of strength of the union between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘Handshake’ partner Raila Odinga, the former’s ruling Jubilee Party wants the latter’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to withdraw its candidate for the forthcoming Bonchari parliamentary by-election.

