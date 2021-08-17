BBI appeal ruling: Only 16 lawyers allowed in open court

Only 16 lawyers will be allowed in the makeshift tent courtroom on August 20, 2021 when the Court of Appeal delivers its judgement on the much-awaited decision of the on the legality of the BBI Bill.

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Court of Appeal’s much-awaited decision of the on the legality of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill (2020) will be delivered in open court with a limited attendance of lawyers.

