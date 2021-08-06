BBI report Kisii
Photo | PSCU

Politics

Prime

Uhuru, Raila MPs craft new BBI Bill

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Alex Ndegwa  &  Samwel Owino

The group supporting the Building Bridges Initiative wants to enact an amended plebiscite Bill to facilitate it within 35 days should the court give a favourable ruling.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.