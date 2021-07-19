President Uhuru Kenyatta
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Uhuru in Catch-22 as 2022 General Election looms

kimanthi
logo (11)

By  Kennedy Kimanthi  &  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • President Kenyatta only has a year to complete legacy projects and manage high-octane succession politics.
  • William Ruto is giving President Kenyatta a run for his money with inroads in Mt Kenya region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is on the horns of a complex political dilemma, with only a year to the August 2022 General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Protect women and children, Raila tells police

  2. PRIME 350,000 teachers eye 9,000 vacancies

  3. PRIME Why Uhuru faces a big dilemma

  4. PRIME Caroline Kangogo: The unanswered questions

  5. PRIME Pattni swindled taxpayers as CBK watched, court told

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.