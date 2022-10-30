Aspirants in MP race to replace CS appointees

Dozens of aspirants have lined up for the battle to succeed former Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, ex-Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Alice Wahome (Kandara) who resigned from their MP seats to join the Cabinet.

Speakers of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have since declared the seats vacant.

Mr Wetang’ula has subsequently issued a writ to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) over the vacancies in a move that has triggered intense jostling in their respective constituencies.

Several aspirants, some of whom lost to the three in the August 9 race, have thrown their hats in the ring and have started to prepare for the impending by-elections.

President William Ruto appointed Mr Duale to the Defence Ministry, Mr Murkomen to the Roads, Transport and Public Works docket and Ms Wahome to serve as Water CS.

“I hereby give notice that following the resignation of the Member for Garissa Township Constituency, Aden Duale, a vacancy has arisen in respect of Garissa Township Constituency,” states a notice by Mr Wetang’ula to IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The writ was issued on Thursday, the day the three were sworn in to take up their Cabinet roles.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, which is one of Dr Ruto’s political strongholds, party affiliation and clan politics are expected to play a big role in determining the by-election outcome.

The seat has so far attracted more than 30 aspirants with some of the contenders already hitting the ground running in what is expected to be a battle between the Marakwet and Keiyo clans in the region.

Mr Murkomen had clinched the seat during the August 9 General Election on a UDA ticket in a landslide victory, elbowing out his close challenger former Governor Alex Tolgos of Jubilee Party with 141,091 votes against Mr Tolgos’ 20,648.

Elgeyo Marakwet is predominantly viewed as a UDA zone and candidates aligned to the ruling Kenya Kwanza government have a better chance of succeeding the vocal politician.

Those eyeing the seat include former Marakwet West MP William Kisang and former county assembly Speaker Albert Kochei, entrepreneur Dan Ruto aka D-square, Daniel Kipkemoi aka Damboi, George Bett, Abigael Jerotich, Gladys Maiyo, Jesca Kiplagat aka Chebomuren, Florence Jepkosgei aka Toto, Anne Cheboi, lawyers Hillary Cheboi and Kiprop Marrirmoi among others.

Also in the race are former Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui (Keiyo South), human rights activist Jerotich Seii, politician Lawrance Mutwol, incumbent Soy South MCA Jonah Tanui and entrepreneur Tim Kipchumba.

Mr Kisang is banking on his record for the two terms he represented Marakwet West, apart from the fact that he hails from the populous Marakwet clan.

“My decade-long track record is clear because the constituency has experienced tremendous development in road network where I expanded the tarmac to over 100 kilometres as well as electricity connectivity from a paltry 4 percent to 50 percent,” the MP told the Sunday Nation.

“I did not lose the seat because of underperformance but because a record has been set for MPs in the constituency to serve for only two terms.”

Ms Seii, a vocal activist from the Linda Katiba Caucus who was part of the team who went to court to challenge the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is banking on her experience in championing for the rights of ordinary people, which she believes will give her an edge in the race.

“I have been working with other activists to promote the rule of law and improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans. I have been instrumental in ensuring Kenya Power under the Switch off KPLC to expunge vending of bills which had been expensive to Kenyans,” she told the Sunday Nation.

In Garissa Township, Abdi Nasir Dolal alias Jofle of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Abdullahi Gabane (UPIA) have declared interest to succeed Mr Duale.

Mr Duale had won the seat by polling 9,980 votes against Mr Dolal’s 5,980 while Mr Gabane managed 5,552 in the last contest. Others who have expressed interest are Mr Mohamed Gabow and Mr Mulki Warsame.

In Kandara, at least 22 aspirants have kicked off early campaigns for her seat.

Chege Njuguna, who was Ms Wahome close competitor in the August 2022 general election is among those who have declared interest. Mr Chege polled 19,260 votes on Chama cha Kazi ticket coming second after Ms Wahome who polled 39,009 votes.

Current Ithiru ward MCA Kibe wa Sally who is also the Murang’a county assembly majority leader is also eyeing the seat. Waithira Muithirania, a journalist, who contested for Murang’a Woman Rep on a Jubilee party has also declared interest. She has since ditched Azimio and could be planning to join the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Others are Lucy Ngugi, Andrew Kahenya, Kelvin Kamau, Edward Mwaura, Raphael Kiome, Rebecca Waruguru and Gathuki Mundu, among others.