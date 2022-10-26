More join long list of 30 aspirants salivating for Murkomen’s Senate seat

The race for the Elgeyo Marakwet senator’s seat is being shaped by arguments about political experience, track records and party affiliation, with more aspirants joining the already crowded fray.

Regional balance is another factor as proponents of this principle push for each of the four sub-counties to get a piece of the county’s leadership cake.

The county is predominantly inhabited by the Marakwet and Keiyo communities. Governor Wisley Rotich and County Assembly Speaker Phillemon Sabulei come from the Keiyo community, while Senator Murkomen and Woman Representative Caroline Ngelechei come from the Marakwet community.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to declare the seat vacant after Mr Murkomen resigned as Senator on Wednesday, shortly after his approval by Parliament for the position of Roads, Transport and Public Works Cabinet Secretary.

Hot campaigns

Campaigns for the seat started as soon as Mr Murkomen was nominated by President William Ruto for the Cabinet post, with the list growing to over 30 names.

The competition is expected to be intense and it remains to be seen who will get to the end.

Senator Murkomen's reputation as a great orator in and outside Parliament and his record as a lawmaker has set the bar high for aspirants.

“We shall be looking for an individual who can fit into his shoes to take this country to the next level,” said Samson Kiplagat, a resident of Iten.

Given that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is the party to beat in the region, aspirants have been attending social functions and church gatherings to popularise their bids using the party and declaring their support for President Ruto.

The latest entrants into the race include entrepreneur Dan Ruto (aka D-square), Daniel Kipkemoi (aka Damboi), George Bett, Abigael Jerotich, Gladys Maiyo, Jesca Kiplagat (aka Chebomuren), Florence Jepkosgei (aka Toto), Anne Cheboi, and lawyers Hillary Cheboi and Kiprop Marrirmoi.

They join former two-term MPs William Kisang (Marakwet West), Jackson Kiptanui (Keiyo South), rights activist Jerotich Seii, politician Lawrence Mutwol, former county assembly Speaker Albert Kochei, incumbent Soy South MCA Jonah Tanui, and Menthorthon president and entrepreneur Tim Kipchumba.

Rival factions

Social media platforms are awash with campaign posters and portraits of aspirants as supporters of rival factions tear into each other trying to win support from the masses.

Both Mr Kisang and Mr Kiptanui are hoping to capitalise on their past political experience with decorated track records to woo voters.

Mr Kisang, who lost in the August polls to Timothy Kipchumba (independent) by a small margin, is banking on his previous development agenda to succeed Mr Murkomen, who served two terms.

“My decade-long track record is clear because the constituency has experienced tremendous development in [the] road network, where I expanded the tarmac to over 100 kilometres as well as electricity connectivity from a paltry four percent to 50 percent,” he told the Nation.

“I did not lose the seat because of underperformance but because a record has been set for MPs in the constituency to serve for only two terms.”

Ms Seii, a vocal activist who was part of the team that challenged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in court, is banking on her experience championing the rights of ordinary people, which she believes will give her an edge in the campaigns.

“I have been working with other activists to promote the rule of law and improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans,” she told the Nation.

She added: “I have also been a commentator on issues affecting Kenya and I am optimistic the seat is mine.”

For his part, Mr Kochei said he will champion greater allocations to counties and strengthen devolution.

“All along I have stood for defending devolution and [I’m] a believer in the bottom-up economic model. These are my tasks if elected to The Senate,” he said.

Ward Representative Tanui said he will resign once the Senate seat falls vacant, saying he is the right candidate to succeed Mr Murkomen.

“As an MCA, I performed my role effectively and mooted several bills and in the Senate, I want to continue with legislation and advocacy [on compensating] land owners and reopening the collapsed fluorspar mines,” he said.