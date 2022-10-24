Lendrix Waswa drops out of Bungoma senate race, backs Ford Kenya's Wafula Wakoli

An aspirant in the Bungoma senatorial by-election on Sunday faced the wrath of irate youths after he dropped out of the race in favour of a Ford Kenya party aspirant.

Businessman Lendrix Joseph Waswa was at pains to explain to his supporters why he had decided to bolt out of the race in favour of Mr David Wafula Wakoli, a personal assistant to Mr Wetang’ula.

Mr Waswa, popularly referred to as ‘Chairman’ was confronted by angry youths during a press conference in Webuye town on Sunday. The youths put the politician to task to explain why he had decided to back Mr Wakoli.

Mr Waswa, who was flanked by Mr Wakoli, Matulo Ward MCA Stephen Kaiser and local Ford Kenya party officials announced his decision to drop out of the race at midday.

“We have been campaigning for you to become our next senator, we have been disappointed by your decision to drop out of the race,” said Mr Allan Kizaza.

Mr Simon Bikokwa, another youth, said they had hoped to see Mr Waswa become the next Bungoma senator to take care of their interests.

Another youth Denis Musungu said, "We know that you have invested heavily in this campaign and for you to suddenly tell us that you are out of the race doesn't make sense to us.”

Mr Waswa, who pleaded with the irate youths to remain calm during the presser, said that his move to drop out of the race was arrived at after wider consultations with President William Ruto and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula.

"You all know that Mr Wetang’ula and I are close friends. He has often been my political father since I joined politics in 2013. We have had talks that have led to this, I know that the future is bright," he said.

He said that he had dropped out of the race in the interest of the Ford Kenya party. He thanked aspirants like Prof Charles Ngome and Mr Eric Nakhurenya for backing Mr Wakoli.

He said that he had to support Mr Wakoli because he subscribes to Ford Kenya party ideologies of Usawa, Haki na Ukweli.

Mr Wakoli was last week given the nod to fly the party's flag through a consensus. He said that he will now campaign for Wakoli.

Matulo Ward MCA Stephen Simiyu lauded Mr Lendrix for his resolve to support Mr Wakoli.

“We are very happy as a party for the decision that has been made by Mr Lendrix, we are confident that Mr Wakoli will emerge the winner,” he said.

Mr Wakoli thanked Mr Lendrix for supporting him.

Mr Wakoli will be facing former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabongah, former Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, Mr Walter Trenk, Mr Enoch Opara Makokha and Mr Evans Murumba among others.