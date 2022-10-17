Women keep off as 15 eye Bungoma senate seat in by-election

The absence of women candidates in the Bungoma senatorial race has raised concern about gender equity in political participation and leadership in the devolved unit.

Over 15 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring in the by-election that is slated for December 8. Not a single woman has expressed interest in the race to succeed Mr Moses Wetang’ula, who relinquished the seat he won in the August 9 General Election to become the National Assembly Speaker.

Observers are blaming the trend on outdated beliefs and a deeply rooted patriarchal culture. The third most populous county in the country is dominated by the Bukusu, Tachoni, Sabaot, Iteso and Batura communities. The county has never had a woman MP since independence. In this year’s elections, no woman vied for the National Assembly or the Senate.

Bungoma has only seven elected women Members of County Assembly (MCA) out of 47 wards.

Political analyst Isaac Wanjekeche blames women’s lack of participation in political contests on male chauvinism . He says “many women have restricted themselves to the Woman Rep seat and left senatorial and gubernatorial contests to the men.”

Male chauvinism

Sitikho MCA Grace Sundukwa, one of the seven women elected in the county assembly concurs. She says political contests are tougher for women than for men

“This region is heavily characterised by male chauvinism. We have men who look down upon women and who think they’re only to be seen and not heard in leadership matters,” she says.

She adds that she was lucky to have clinched the hugely marketable Ford Kenya party ticket, relying on its wave of popularity to sweep her to victory.

Insecurity, Ms Sundukwa further says, and lack of campaign money are other drawbacks for women in politics.

Ms Jerusa Aleo, who won the Milima Ward seat in Tongaren Constituency, says her candidature faced strong resistance from residents who wanted her “to know her place” and give up the race. However, Reverend Herman Kasili, who is one of the aspirants eyeing the Bungoma senatorial seat, has urged women not to shy away from elective politics.

“Let’s support our sisters in leadership,” he says. The rallying cry is strongly backed by political non-profit The Carter Centre.

Intimidation

It says in its report on the 2017 General Election that youth and women face serious financial, societal, and cultural challenges to full participation in elective politics including intimidation, harassment and violence.“

Yet they remain eager to participate as candidates, voters, and informed citizens, and should be supported by all stakeholders,” The Carter Centre says.