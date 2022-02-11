ANC: Like Kibaki, Musalia Mudavadi is our best bet for the economy

Amani National Congress has launched a fresh push for a “Musalia Tosha” moment in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The party is calling on Deputy President William Ruto to sacrifice his presidential ambitions and throw his weight behind ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, arguing that the former finance minister has better credentials.

In an interview with ANC Secretary-General Simon Gikuru, the official dismissed the recent opinion polls putting Dr Ruto ahead of other presidential hopefuls, arguing that the pollsters do not reflect the actual views of voters on the ground.

This is what he had to say.

Q: Do you still hold the view that DP Ruto should declare “Musalia Tosha”?

A: Why not? Kenya is bigger than any of the leaders currently yearning to rule this country and sacrifices have to be made if we must realise good leadership. We must pull our country out of the corruption trap, reduce unemployment rates and stop state-sponsored poverty.

Q: Why should this happen?

A: One needs not to belabor to explain Mr Mudavadi’s statesmanship and credibility, which puts him a head of the rest in the quest for the presidency. He is an experienced, sober and gifted leader. He is non-confrontational, soft but firm in decision-making, a trusted economist and hands-on peacemaker that every Kenyans trusts.

Q: Does it mean Mr Mudavadi’s credentials are better that the DP’s?

A: Dr Ruto and Mr Mudavadi are leaders in their own right and its up to Kenyans to judge and make a decision.

Q: Opinion polls put the DP ahead of all the presidential aspirants. Based on this, can he still sacrifice his ambitions and back Mr Mudavadi?

A: Opinion polls always projected Raila Odinga as being ahead in previous presidential polls but he never won. There are many other pertinent considerations beyond opinion polls.

Q: Is there a deal between ANC and Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA)?

A: Yes, the deal is to put the welfare of all Kenyans first by reviving the economy and assuring them of lasting peace under the Kenya Kwanza coalition. We shall unveil the power-sharing deal at the right time.

Q. What does it entail? Do you think ANC rushed into the deal before serious consultations?

A: The ANC/UDA alliance was done after careful considerations and consultations and it therefore beats logic for some to peddle unfounded and misleading claims of rushing into forming an alliance with the DP.

Q: There are reports that Mr Mudavadi would be named Chief Minister should the coalition win the election. Is it true?

A: It’s premature to start talking about who will occupy what position in the new ANC/UDA alliance. Our priority is to revive the economy.

Q: Should your party leader fail to secure KKA ticket, would you settle for a running mate slot?

A: As I have repeatedly said, the focus of Mr Mudavadi and Dr Ruto is to sell our economic, social and political agenda to Kenyans. Mr Mudavadi does not have to occupy any position to liberate Kenyans from poverty.

Q: What if Mt Kenya region insists on the position, what options do you have as ANC?

A: We are one people and our alliance is founded on the solid grounds of uniting Kenyans irrespective of their tribe, region, colour and political affiliation. So, we are determined and to overcome any potential teething challenges that may come our way.

Q: Is it true that KKA is unpopular in Western Kenya?

A: Far from it. This is a fat imagination and wishful thinking being propagated by those who never believed that the Luhya nation can take a bold step to find political partners that can be trusted for the community to assert its political authority.

Q: Why are your members in the region defecting to ODM and DAP-K (Azimio)?

A: Some of those defecting had lost political ground in their respective areas and it was just a matter of time. Some have corruption cases in court and are shamelessly looking for “state sanitisation” from the so-called Azimio. Some were bought to defect but they are in for a rude political shock in August. None of them may not see Parliament again.

Q: Are you worried as a party that your entrance into a coalition with UDA is weakening your brand based on the defections?

A: We are not worried at all and if anything, our new-found partnership with UDA has catapult and enhanced our brand as ANC across the country and in the diaspora.

Q: Do you think DAP-K will assume ANC space in Western politics?

A: Your guess is as good as mine. DAP-K is a political outfit of ODM, which is solely out to divide Luhya votes. The ensemble is fronted by political minnows and Luhya betrayers who failed to dislodge Mr Moses Wetang’ula from Ford-Kenya. The ANC earthquake will sweep away DAP-K and ODM.

Q: What plans do you have as a party to attract more members and aspirants ahead of the primaries?

A: We have mounted a massive recruitment drive across the country. We have teams going to villages, selling the ANC agenda. Do you know that we are the only party that has launched a manifesto? In addition, we are aggressively engaged in media sensitisation campaigns to sell the branded ANC party and its slogan, Uchumi Bora Pesa Mfukoni.

Q: Is it true that ANC moved to join UDA in protest after President Kenyatta refused to back your party leader?

A: It is not true. Our party leader is a seasoned politician who knows when, where, why, and how to press that political button.

Q: Should Mr Odinga reach out to ANC for a working arrangement, would you give it a second thought?

A: They say once beaten, twice shy and so, as ANC, we would be reluctant to entertain such deceitful moves owing to past experiences.

Q: What about OKA?

A: If it happens, let us cross the bridge when we get there.

Q: OKA technical team says Mr Mudavadi moved to the DP’s camp after Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka emerged top as the preferred coalition flag-bearer. Wasn’t this a betrayal on Mr Musyoka by your party leader?

A: That is a figment of imagination by the media and enemies of democracy. Some OKA principals were playing double-standards and acting on behalf of outside forces. This created a lot of mistrust within the coalition and Mr Mudavadi deemed it politically prudent to leave. There were no opinion polls commissioned hence the issue of Kalonzo being betrayed is farfetched.

Q: Why should one join ANC, which is facing defections to other parties?

A: ANC is the party of the moment that is driving the economic, social and political agenda. ANC is a party that genuinely believes in economic recovery to create hope for millions of Kenyans who are wallowing in abject poverty and hopelessness created by bad leadership. Mr Mudavadi is a tested and accomplished economist and a statesman only comparable to retired President Mwai Kibaki in matters economics. Kenyans trust his ability, skills, and prowess to turn Kenya into a booming economy that will benefit all. ANC is a party that fosters peace and tranquility and this country is in dire need of a symbol of national unity, which can only be found in Mr Mudavadi. ANC strongly believes and promotes the rights and leadership of the youth, women and the marginalised. That’s is why the party has wider representation of these groups in its leadership structures.

Q: What’s ANC’s target in the national and county assemblies, gubernatorial and senatorial races?

A: We’ve put in place concrete political strategies to win at least 15 governors, 20 senators, 30 MPs and more than 100 MCAs.

Q: Are those numbers achievable?