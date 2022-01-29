Aisha Jumwa denies ditching William Ruto for Raila Odinga

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has denied reports that she has ditched William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for ODM leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja Movement.

The outspoken lawmaker said that she was in Deputy President William Ruto's camp to stay. She vowed never to back ODM leader Raila Odinga.

"I cannot be easily swayed, I want to tell the people of Kilifi that I am still in UDA...I have never thought of crossing to Azimio [la Umoja],” said Ms Jumwa.

"I am ready to give sound leadership to Kilifi County residents, we will form the next government," said the lawmaker on Friday.

The Malindi MP, who has declared interest in the Kilifi gubernatorial seat, will have to balance her time to attend to three crucial activities that demand her physical appearance.

Graft charges

The lawmaker is accused of conspiring to defraud the Malindi National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) of Sh19 million. She is also facing charges of conflict of interest, money laundering, and acquisition of proceeds of crime. She is out on a Sh5million bond on this charge.

The murder case was postponed yet again on Wednesday this week after she failed to appear in court over ill-health. Through her advocate Danstan Omari, the legislator said she was unwell and could not travel to Mombasa.

“Ms Jumwa has been taken ill. She has been advised by her doctor to take a five-day bed rest,” Mr Omari told Mombasa High Court Judge Anne Ong’injo.