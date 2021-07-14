Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

A Mombasa court has pushed the murder trial against Malindi legislator Aisha Jumwa to January next year.

The case, which was scheduled for hearing for three consecutive days starting today (Wednesday), could not proceed because Ms Jumwa’s co-accused, Mr Geoffrey Otieno Okuto, had not instructed his advocate. The postponement is expected to give him enough time to properly instruct his lawyer on the case.

Ms Grace Okumu will be representing Mr Okuto in the murder trial that is yet to start.

Ms Jumwa and Mr Okuto have been charged with the killing of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporter Jola Ngumbao during campaigns for the Ganda Ward by-election in 2019.

The latest development marks the second time the case has been rescheduled. Last week, Justice Anne Ong’injo was forced to adjourn the case after Ms Jumwa withdrew all four advocates who have been representing her co-accused in the matter, leaving Mr Okuto with no legal representation. The move forced the court to give him ample time to appoint a new lawyer.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (right) and her co-accused Geoffrey Otieno Okuto. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Previously, lawyers Jared Magolo, Cliff Ombeta, Danstan Omari and Shadrack Wamboi were representing the two but going forward, they will only be representing Ms Jumwa.

Mr Okuto is also required to look for a new surety after it emerged that there are plans to discharge a surety that has seen him enjoy his freedom since last year.

The prosecution has lined up 32 witnesses to prove its case against the duo.