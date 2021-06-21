Inside Aisha Jumwa dream team

Political rivalry for the 2022 Kilifi County gubernatorial elections is about to hit fever pitch with one of the aspiring contenders, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, revealing part of her dream team.

Ms Jumwa, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, is among politicians in the region who have declared interest in taking over leadership from Governor Amason Kingi, whose second term ends next year.

Speaking at a social event in Kilifi on Sunday, the MP said she intends to team up with Kilifi North MP Owen Baya, Juliet Baya popularly known as ‘Kachachawa’ who is eyeing the county’s woman representative post and Kilifi County Chief Officer of Public Works, Roads and Transport Kenneth Charo Kazungu, also known as ‘Tungule’, who is expected to vie for the Ganze MP slot.

However, Ms Jumwa is yet to announce her favoured senatorial aspirant, claiming that no politician has asked for her support to contest for that seat in the next elections. The position is currently held by ODM’s Stewart Madzayo.

2022 General Election

“The people I have mentioned are those with whom we have sat down together, discussed and agreed that we are all set for the 2022 General Election,” she said, in a speech that was mostly in her Giriama dialect.

The MP, who initially served as Kilifi woman representative (2013-2017), is expected to be among few women in Coast region who have shown interest in gubernatorial positions.

Others are Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko (Mombasa), and social justice expert Umra Omar (Lamu).

Ms Jumwa is likely to compete against Mr Kingi’s deputy Mr Gideon Saburi, Lands and Physical Planning Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Gideon Mung’aro and Magarini MP Michael Kingi, among others.

Mr Baya, who had initially shown interest in the seat, backtracked a few weeks ago to support Ms Jumwa.

Rebels

The two are among ODM legislators who rebelled against the party led by Raila Odinga and decided to join DP Ruto.

However, they are yet to make public the parties they intend to use at the elections.

Dr Ruto has since made clear his intention to run for presidency under a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in 2022.

At the Sunday’s event, Mr Baya reiterated his allegiance to Ms Jumwa, while dismissing other politicians he claimed had approached him for support.