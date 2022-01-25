Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again after she 'falls sick'

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and Geoffrey Otieno Okuto

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa (right) and her co-accused Geoffrey Otieno Okuto. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

The murder trial of outspoken Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa in the killing of an ODM supporter in 2019 has been postponed again after she failed to appear in court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.