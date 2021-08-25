Malindi MP slapped with Sh22.6m in election petition costs

Aisha Jumwa

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa during a past function in Nairobi.

By  Philip Muyanga

A law firm wants Sh22.6 million from Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for representing her in an election petition.

