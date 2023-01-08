2027 vote: Wiper makes its demands on Kalonzo Musyoka known

The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has hinted at backing Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka in the 2027 State House contest but warned him against “unnecessary” threats and conditions.

ODM chairman John Mbadi told the Sunday Nation that while everyone in the party appreciates Mr Musyoka’s place in Mr Odinga’s politics – and feels they owe him something – the collection of such a debt should not be saddled with conditions.

“Truth be told, we owe him a lot as he is the only leader who has genuinely stood with our party boss for all this time but the approach he is taking is wrong. Wiper party leaders should lobby quietly as they continue to build friendship,” Mr Mbadi said.

Wiper in the last few days upped the ante, demanding that Mr Odinga states his support for Mr Musyoka’s 2027 presidential bid, saying his backing for the ODM boss in 2013, 2017 and 2022 “proves loyalty that deserves reciprocation”.

No ultimatums

According to Mr Mbadi, the Wiper party should not give ultimatums and conditions if it wants ODM support.

“Mr Musyoka is and will be an important player in 2027, whether Mr Odinga will be on the presidential ballot or not. What the Wiper party should be hoping for is a tighter friendship with ODM and good health for Mzee (Raila). The rest will fall in place,” the nominated MP said.

Mr Mbadi added that Wiper should be focused on expanding its networks to all parts of the country because “even if Kalonzo is named the presidential candidate, he will need countrywide support”.

“We will go to the 2027 elections with a mind to win. Our candidate must have countrywide backing. Wiper party should concentrate on increasing the support Mr Musyoka has,” Mr Mbadi said.

He, however, added that tension in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition is likely to affect the opposition.

The alliance is made up of ODM, Wiper and a host of other parties.

“Our oversight role in the National Assembly and Senate will not be affected as there are no divisions there. All we need is a proper organisation by the parliamentary leadership,” Mr Mbadi said.

For ODM diehards, the discussion on whether or not the party should back Mr Musyoka is premature.

“The party will focus on delivering on its mandate as a strong opposition in order to improve the lives of the millions of Kenyans who voted for Raila Odinga and the other leaders,” ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Jaramogi Odinga Foundation, Nairobi, on November 24, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

According to Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Mr Odinga will still be the ODM presidential candidate in 2027.

“Support does not have to lead to public pronouncements. Coalitions go into elections to determine the most preferred candidate. As ODM, Raila will be our candidate,” Mr Odhiambo said.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi said the focus of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition in 2023 is to offer credible solutions to problems affecting Kenyans like the high cost of living, a falling economy and meaningful reforms.

“What will happen in 2027 is not a priority. I am sure our Azimio principals understand that,” Mr Osotsi said.

But the Wiper party is digging in, demanding support – and a public promise now, not later.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo said Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance needs to do things differently and get its act together fast if it wants positive results in 2027.

He added that President William Ruto is already preparing for 2027 and the opposition alliance should not be left behind lest it loses its strongholds.

“Kenya needs a strong opposition to keep the government in check. This calls for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leadership to work together. The Kenya Kwanza government is already preparing for 2027,” Senator Maanzo said

“We cannot do things the same way and expect different results. Things must be done differently and Kalonzo is the man to do that.”

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr said Mr Odinga need not be reminded of the support he has received from Mr Musyoka and Wiper party.

Begin 2027 journey

Instead of waiting for Mr Odinga’s support and endorsement, the county boss says, Mr Musyoka should start his 2027 political journey.

Azimio la Umoja leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (left) and Raila Odinga at the funeral of Mama Philomena Mutelwa Barasa, the mother of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, in Mumias East, Kakamega County. Photo credit: Pool

“Kalonzo should chart his political path. If Raila supports him, so be it.If the support is given on demand, it will be withdrawn,” the governor added.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said for the sake of fairness in Azimio, Mr Odinga should support Mr Musyoka in 2027.

“We are not demanding it but it is the best thing to do. Let us have a different strategy this time. We have supported him enough. We have been very loyal,” Dr Mulu said.

Like Governor Kilonzo Jr, Dr Mulu says Mr Musyoka should hit the ground running and start campaigning around the country should the support from Mr Odinga fail to come.

Wiper Vice Chairman Victor Swanya said it is time for Mr Musyoka to go to the people and tell them what he can do for them and the country with or without the support of ODM and Mr Odinga.

“Time is against us. We should not be making the same mistakes over and over again. Kalonzo needs to come out, face Kenyans and tell them what he can do. Even God asked Moses what he had in his hands,” Mr Swanya said.

University of Nairobi don Samuel Mbutu believes that though it is within Mr Musyoka’s right to demand support from ODM, he needs to go slow.

He said Azimio la Umoja One Kenya is still nursing the presidential election loss and struggling to explain to supporters what happened.

“The support Wiper party is demanding will be more meaningful if it comes in an organic manner rather than being induced. At this time, Kalonzo and other Azimio coalition partners should come together and devise ways and means by which they will keep this government in check. In fact, their core business in 2023 should be taking full charge of the opposition and giving the much-needed direction to their support bases,” Dr Mbutu said.

“The demand by wiper will not affect the oversight role of the opposition much. It will only antagonise the goodwill among opposition parties. This is for the sole reason that they are yet to give direction to their troops in both Houses. Once that is done, some things will sort themselves out naturally.”

In an NTV interview on Wednesday, Mr Musyoka said he would not back down in the 2027 presidential contest as he has supported Mr Odinga enough.

“The fool in me ended up supporting Raila for the third time, but that fool is wiser now,” he said.

“I’m no fool. It took some painful introspection and I brought it out before I supported my friend Raila.”

Mr Musyoka’s allies, including Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, have stepped up calls on Mr Odinga to the Wiper party leader by endorsing him as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027.

Mr Musyoka has been Mr Odinga’s running mate in 2013 (Coalition for Reforms and Democracy – Cord) and 2017 (National Super Alliance – Nasa) losing to Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto on the two occasions.

He again threw his weight behind Mr Odinga last year under the Azimio la Umoja coalition but not as a running mate.