William Ruto
File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

‘Hustler’ Nation: Origin, the good, the bad and ugly

By  Justus Wanga

Nation Media Group

One Sunday evening in March 2018, Deputy President William Ruto assembled his strategists at his official Karen residence with unusual sense of urgency.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Didmus Barasa plans break from active politics

  2. Small parties look set to decide Israel vote

  3. State House is ours to lose, the ‘big four’ say after wins

  4. Hope for better access to water as State finalises mega projects

  5. Internet blackout as Republic of Congo votes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.