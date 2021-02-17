Kisii Deputy Governor's car torched after fatal road accident

By  Ruth Mbula  &  George Sayagie

  • The deputy governor confirmed that his vehicle was involved in a head-on-collision with the boda-boda.
  • At the time of the accident, the deputy governor had two of his aides in the vehicle. 

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi’s official vehicle was on Wednesday evening torched by an angry mob after it hit and killed a boda-boda rider and his passenger in Ololulung’a, Narok County.

