William Ruto
Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Bill seeks to make William Ruto's ‘hustler’ talk a crime

By  Guchu Ndung'u

Political and Parliamentary Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anyone who incites Kenyans along the hustler versus dynasties split could be imprisoned for five years or pay a fine of Sh5 million.
  • The law also gives the National Cohesion and Integration Commission additional powers to investigate incitement on the basis of ethnicity, racial or social status and recommend necessary disciplinary action

Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustlers versus dynasties’ campaign slogan could soon land him and his political allies in jail, in addition to being banned from holding public office, if a proposed Bill is passed into law.  

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.