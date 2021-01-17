Gloves off as Ruto, allies drop pretence to take on President

Far from the loyal deputy that never responded directly to his boss and would carefully word his statements not to target him, Deputy President William Ruto has now come out of the shadows, boldly taking on President Uhuru Kenyatta as the 2022 General Election draws closer.

Recent political developments indicate an emboldened Ruto-leaning Tangatanga crew who can no longer hide their intention and appetite of taking on the President directly whenever they get the microphone in any forum.

The once loyal political lieutenants who had long after the March 2018 handshake between President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga — on whose door they had until recently heaped all the blame — the Ruto group has now become bolder as they sharpen their political knives for battle ahead.

Last Sunday, the leaders led by the deputy president openly castigated President Kenyatta over his remarks he made in Mululu, Vihiga County that it is time for other tribes to take the mantle of the country.

In the ongoing BBI debate, the Tangatanga faction has expressed their displeasure with the document pointing out that a number of sections needs to be amended and that the document should be all inclusive.

During the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya, a bold Ruto expressed his displeasure with the document on a number of clauses pointing out that it does not fully address the winner takes it all.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech, a staunch DP ally, told the Sunday Nation that their boldness was an appropriate response to what he said was the team strongly advocating for the Uhuru-Raila backed BBI document that recommend far-reaching changes to the structure of government and Parliament.

“We have no apologies any way for being bold, because for a hustler to survive in a dynasty-filled environment, he must put his case forward in a bold manner. Hustlers are getting enlightened by the day and will graduate from bold to shrewd as we demand for audience at the table,” Mr Koech said.

Bold

“Probably we are also seen as bold because our colleagues on the other end have engaged a high gear on their BBI issues unlike before and we equally have to engage a similar counter gear especially in putting our case forward that it is not a priority. But I am glad that we have been vindicated in most of the aspects that we had warned against.” Mr Koech added.

The first-term lawmaker said the hustler nation sounds bolder because most of the things they warned would materialise are now happening, citing the collapse of the economy and surge in unemployment rate.

Kipkelion West Hilary Kosgei said that they are yet to show their bold side and whatever has been witnessed in the recent past is a tip of the iceberg.

“Going forward, we are going to be even bolder. It is unfortunate that the President has started the divisive politics. He is sinking too low by bringing ethnic politics into the picture,” Mr Kosgei told the Sunday Nation.

“We are going to start talking about serious issues in this country like corruption. They lied to Kenyans that they are investigating Kemsa but nothing is happening because connected families were involved. We cannot have skewed fight against corruption,” Mr Kosgei added.

Uasin Gishu woman representative Gladys Boss Shollei said: “The President says he is in control, the question I'm asking on behalf of Kenyans is; is he in control of the two million jobs lost? Is he in control of the runaway debt? The debt ceiling is now being increased to 12. Is he in control of the sinking economy?”

Political analysts Javas Bigambo said the Tangatanga faction have become bolder because they feel they have been betrayed by President Kenyatta hence have nothing more to lose at the moment.

“The Tangatanga team have realised that with only one-and-half year to the elections, they would be caught flat footed in the name of loyalty. They are engaging in a battle now to create their space and identity. Now they are no respector of positions because they feel they are not being respected too,” Mr Bigambo said.

Mr Bigambo further pointed out that the DP camp is also being bold deliberately to identify their enemies and true friends early enough so that they can create their bases for loyalty.

“They are also profiling DP Ruto as a sworn fighter who chooses his battles driven by raw ambition and strategy,” Mr Bigambo said.

Lucrative positions

Kicked out in lucrative parliamentary positions and replaced by handshake team, the political group which pledges its allegiance to DP Ruto have gone out in full throttle in addressing President Kenyatta directly on any matter.

Upon being ousted as the Majority Leader, Mr Murkomen challenged President Kenyatta to now fulfil the promises he made to Kenyans if he was the stumbling block

Emboldened by the Msambweni by-election triumph where the independent candidate Feisal Bader, who was backed by DP Ruto trounced ODM candidate Omar Boga,the Tangatanga faction have been rearing to handle anybody that comes their way.

They already had a candidate in the Nairobi gubernatorial by-election and have also fielded a candidate in Kabuchai and Matungu.

However, Machakos governor Alfred Mutua warned the Tangatanga faction, saying they should not think the President is lame duck even though he is serving his final term. In one of his articles published in September last year, Sunday Nation columnist Makau Mutua warned that President Kenyatta is no such lame duck even in his sunset years of power as many would thought.

Mr Mutua warned that while the lame duck status neuters an incumbent, it also frees them to act with abandon because they don’t need the favour of re-election.