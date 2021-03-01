Jubilee replaces deputy sec-gen Caleb Kositany with Joshua Kutuny

Jubilee Party on Monday removed Soy MP Caleb Kositany from the deputy secretary-general position and replaced him with Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

The ruling party made the announcement in a statement signed by Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

Mr Tuju said the decision was reached at a meeting on Monday of the party's National Management Committee.

“The Jubilee Party Management Committee met at the party headquarters and in exercise of its mandate, as provided for under Article 7 (2) of the Jubilee Party Constitution, removed Caleb Kositany from the position of deputy secretary-general of Jubilee Party,” he said in the statement.

Kositany's reaction

In his reaction to the development, Mr Kositany said he will not appeal against the decision as it is “not worth it”.

The legislator said he knew the day would eventually come.

“It was not a matter of if, but when,” he told the Nation, adding he is relieved to leave a “broke” party now being run “like a kiosk”.

The MP further said that speaking the truth is “now a crime” in Jubilee.

“I am losing nothing … nothing at all. That party is dead and they have not been paying me, in any case,” said the lawmaker allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Wrangles

The party’s removal of Mr Kositany is likely to escalate wrangles pitting the faction allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and that associated with the DP.

The ouster comes just three days after Jubilee chair David Murathe put the MP on notice, telling him that he would soon be expelled from the party.

Mr Murathe, who is loyal to President Kenyatta, said Mr Kositany had been promoting the interests of another party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is associated with the DP.

The ruling party has gradually been ejecting rebels from all corners of its shelf, especially those who have publicly pledged allegiance to the Deputy President.

Early in February, the party expelled six nominated senators over “disciplinary violations”. The six are Isaac Mwaura, Millicent Omanga, Mary Seneta, Falhada Dekow, Naomi Waqo and Victor Prengei.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata was removed from his position as as the majority whip in the Senate over a letter he wrote to President Kenyatta about support for the Building Bridges Initiative in the Mt Kenya region.

Several other members of the party have been put on notice for various reasons