Jubilee replaces deputy sec-gen Caleb Kositany with Joshua Kutuny

Soy MP Caleb Kositany

Soy MP Caleb Kositany during a fnueral service in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on September 26, 2020. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The ruling party has gradually been ejecting rebels from all corners of its shelf, especially those who have publicly pledged allegiance to the Deputy President.


Jubilee Party on Monday removed Soy MP Caleb Kositany from the deputy secretary-general position and replaced him with Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. President Kenyatta, leaders eulogise Juja MP as true servant leader

    Uhuru at Wakapee's burial

  2. Kenya will bury all Covid-19 vaccine waste materials, here is why

  3. Court orders Nairobi Hospital boss, EACC to produce Mike Sonko

    Lawyer Wilfred Nyamu

  4. Inside Kenya's Covid-19 vaccination programme

  5. PRIME JM Kariuki: Anatomy of a 46-year-old murder mystery

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.