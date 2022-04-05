How Kalonzo’s ultimatum birthed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s ultimatum on the formation of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party had threatened to derail the realisation of the outfit, forcing ODM leader Raila Odinga to cede ground and allow the revised name ahead of the April 9 deadline.

Mr Musyoka, the Nation has learnt, had even threatened to withdraw his support for Mr Odinga, forcing the acceptance of One Kenya as part of the coalition party’s name.

Initially, Mr Odinga’s camp had stuck to its guns, insisting the name would be Azimio la Umoja, despite Mr Musyoka’s preference and support for a new name incorporating his One Kenya Alliance.

For the first time after endorsing Mr Odinga’s candidature at a public rally at Jacaranda grounds, Nairobi on March 12, Mr Musyoka attended his second rally with Mr Odinga in West Pokot on Saturday, just a day after the registration of the coalition party.

Prior to that, the Wiper leader had cut the image of a man with a troubled heart since he endorsed Mr Odinga for president.

He had taken a backseat and was yet to join Mr Odinga in any of his campaigns, casting doubts on his commitment to support the ODM leader.

Mr Musyoka’s confidants also felt that despite the Wiper leader accepting to back Mr Odinga for a third time, his efforts were being taken for granted by hardliners in the ODM leader’s camp.

Sources said the contentious issues were the name and slogan of the coalition, the presidential running mate and the structure and leadership of the broader coalition party.

On the naming, insiders say that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee and Mr Odinga’s ODM – the main parties in the alliance – settled on Azimio la Umoja as the coalition party’s name and “Inawezekana” (It’s possible) as its slogan.

But Mr Musyoka insisted on the incorporation of One Kenya and if that was not going to be the case, the slogan be changed to One Kenya.

Mr Musyoka’s Wiper also insisted he deserves to deputise Mr Odinga. Mr Musyoka, however, said he was ready to forfeit the running mate slot and “go home so long as the country is safe.”

“That is selflessness. That is sacrifice and servant leadership, but if my brother in consultation with other friends decide I can deputise him, I’ll gladly do so because we have a lot of unfinished business,” Mr Musyoka said in a recent interview on Citizen TV.

He threatened that should his deal with Mr Odinga ever collapse, then the ODM leader’s camp would have themselves to blame.

On Saturday, while accompanying Mr Odinga for a rally in West Pokot, Mr Musyoka exuded confidence that his unity with the ODM leader will guarantee them victory in the August polls.