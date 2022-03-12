Kalonzo Musyoka endorses Raila Odinga as Azimio presidential candidate

Wiper Democratic Movement leader on Saturday shelved his presidential ambitions in favour of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga was endorsed as the preferred Azimio la Umoja Movement presidential candidate by at least 21 political parties including Jubilee, Wiper and Kanu, pointing to structured power talks should Mr Odinga win the August elections.

While addressing Azimio la Umoja movement at Jacaranda grounds, Mr Musyoka said he would embark on a nationwide campaign for a Raila presidency.

Mr Musyoka said: “Mimi nilidhani Raila atasema safari hii Kalonzo tosha, lakini, kwa roho safi nasema Raila Odinga tosha).”

“I thought Raila would return favour this time round, but I have endorsed him in good faith,” Mr Musyoka said.

Mr Odinga was endorsed by more than 20 affiliate parties of Azimio la Umoja movement.

Candidate wetu ni Raila Odinga. Kwa hivyo naomba wafuasi wote wa OKA hatutaki nchi iende na wafisadi. Tunataka nchi ambayo iko na heshima. Na, naamini ndugu Raila hataangusha kijikiti), Mr Musyoka added.

[“…Our preferred candidate is Mr Raila Odinga. I therefore ask all OKA members to support him to ensure the country is not handed to corrupt individuals, I believe Raila won’t fail us]

President Kenyatta said his Jubilee Party, OKA, and Azimio had decided to walk together to ensure no one is left out of government.

“It will be a government of inclusivity,” President Kenyatta said. “Let’s work together with the more than 22 parties that have come together [to support this course],” he added.

While accepting the endorsement, Mr odinga promised to complete President Kenyatta’s legacy projects.

“I take the mantle bravely and I’ll bring the victory home," Mr Odinga said.