Raila Odinga: My promise to Kenyans

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga makes his congratulatory remarks at the KICC, Nairobi, on March 12, 2022.  

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Following his endorsement as Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, ODM party leader Raila Odinga made a raft of promises to Kenyans and political leaders who are backing his candidature in the August 9 General Elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.