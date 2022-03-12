Raila Odinga: My promise to Kenyans
Following his endorsement as Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, ODM party leader Raila Odinga made a raft of promises to Kenyans and political leaders who are backing his candidature in the August 9 General Elections.
Key among them is delivering a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.
Mr Odinga, who is making a fifth stab at the presidency, buoyed by the support of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, told a rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on Saturday that he would bravely carry the coalition’s flag.
Here are the promises that Mr Odinga made:
- To delivery victory to all those who have entrusted him to carry the mantle.
- An economic liberation, the third and last liberation, come August 9.
- To ameliorate the lives of slum dwellers by providing them with dignified and affordable housing.
- To work with President Kenyatta to find an amicable solution to the troubled boda boda sector.
- To put in place a social protection programme to cushion low income earners from the vagaries of economic hardship.
- A seven-year loan relief for the youth.